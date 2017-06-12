TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week: Round 18

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Jake Mamo (Huddersfield Giants)

Since Mamo’s debut, Huddersfield have been a different beast.

Scarily, he has only got better as he’s got on, and as a result the Giants are quickly becoming one of Super League’s most in-form sides.

The fullback scored four exceptional tries at the weekend in Huddersfield’s thrashing of Catalans, taking his tally to 12 tries in just eight games.

Wing – Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

The second Huddersfield inclusion is the England winger, who racked up around 200 metres and scored twice in the win over the Dragons.

McGillvary is a class act and international standard. This performance vindicated.

Centre – Charly Runciman (Widnes Vikings)

Runciman was on the losing side, but he put in one of his best performances of the year in the defeat to Saints.

It has been a low-key year for Runciman, but he was back to being near his best in this game, an encouraging positive despite the defeat for the Vikings.

Centre – Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

Greg Eden grabs the headlines, but Shenton deserves as much attention for his superb assistance in so many of the winger’s tries.

Shenton was on hand to provide Eden with the telling pass in several of his tries.

The world’s best left-edge partnership? It can’t be far off.

Wing – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

How could he not be in?

Five tries in one game, a fifth hat-trick in six games and 33 in the year.

He is ably supported on the left edge, but his positional awareness and finishing is incredible.

Stand-off – Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

Kelly was instrumental in Hull’s victory over Salford, once again showing his undoubted worth.

The halfback injects that extra spark and quality Hull have sometimes lacked, but they have it in abundance now.

Scrum-half – Joel Moon (Leeds Rhinos)

Moon’s performances in the halves have further reinforced how talented a player he truly is.

He was pivotal in Leeds’ win over Wakefield, with his high kicks and deceptive feet causing havoc.

Prop – Jamie Acton (Leigh Centurions)

Acton has been one of Leigh’s unsung heroes, but he gets full credit for his display against Wigan.

The Warriors couldn’t control the prop, who put in an excellent display.

Having waited for a chance to impress in Super League, he has done so this term.

Hooker – Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions)

How good was this man?

His two tries were impressive, but his overall contribution to Leigh’s first victory over Wigan in 33 was enormous.

Prop – Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Is there any stopping this man?

The England forward was typically dominant in Saints’ victory over Widnes, as has been the case pretty much all year.

One of the competition’s standout players.

Second-row – Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford)

When the end of season debate over the best signing of the year comes around, this man has to be in contention.

Once again, he helped put Castleford on the front foot, which laid the platform for the backs to do the rest.

The fact he is one of the nicest guys you’ll meet only adds to the charm!

Second-row – Dean Hadley (Wakefield Trinity)

Hadley was on the losing side, but he provided a gutsy display in Wakefield’s defeat to Leeds.

The on-loan Hull man was spirited and really took the game to the Leeds pack in this game.

Loose-forward – Ryan Hinchcliffe (Huddersfield Giants)

For the second week running, Hinchcliffe is included into the team following an impressive outing.

His transition to loose-forward has been pivotal to his form.