TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 19

Fullback – Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Evalds has said recently he wants his future to be at fullback.

His latest performance was a strong indicator that he has a right to fight for that place.

Evalds was excellent and proved he could provide competition for Gareth O’Brien.

Wing – Corey Thompson (Widnes Vikings)

Thompson may be on his way out of Widnes, but his most recent performance proved he’s not going to be taking it easy before his exit.

He scored twice in the win over Leigh Centurions and looked impressive throughout the contest.

Centre – Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

Thompson’s fellow Wests Tigers-bound comrade was excellent too.

Fonua was a constant threat to the Wakefield defence and scored a late try.

He’ll be a big miss when he leaves.

Centre – Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves)

Atkins celebrated a career landmark in style last week.

The centre scored a brace in Warrington’s win over Catalans, which moved him to seventh in Super League’s all-time try-scoring charts.

His performance wasn’t bad, either!

Wing – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

The rise of this man continues.

Another two tries took his tally for the year to 22 in just 19 games, a phenomenal record.

Wigan just can’t stop producing top talent.

Stand-off – Rangi Chase (Widnes Vikings)

There’s little doubting that when he’s on it, Chase is one of the most talented players in Super League.

He was on top form in Widnes’ win over his former club, Leigh, creating a number of tries in the Vikings’ victory.

Scrum-half – Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

The England international makes Castleford tick.

While there are many key components to the Tigers team, Gale is the most important, and that was evident against Leeds.

Arguably the league’s best player right now.

Prop – Liam Watts (Hull FC)

Watts put in a barnstorming performance against Wakefield, dominating for large spells.

Super League is blessed with big forwards. Watts is up there on his day though.

Hooker – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Clark has often been Warrington’s most potent threat this season, and that was the case again in this match.

The hooker is just a presence throughout for the Wolves and his speed around the ruck never fails to impress.

Prop – Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Is this man one of Super League’s most underrated stars?

He was exceptional in their victory over Leeds providing a strong presence down the middle but often linking attacks.

Second-row – Chris Houston (Widnes Vikings)

Houston is a wise head in the Widnes side, and his experience was pivotal in their win over Leigh.

He scored twice too, a big help.

Second-row – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Bateman hasn’t taken too long to find his feet since returning from injury.

He put in a typically tough and strong display that helped the Warriors claim a draw.

Loose-forward – Ryan Hinchcliffe (Huddersfield Giants)

Hinchcliffe’s improvement since moving to loose-forward hasn’t gone unnoticed.

He makes the team again after 40 tackles.