TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 21

Fullback – Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Ratchford has always looked like one of Warrington’s biggest threats in a season that have seen them struggle in offence.

But it clicked against Leigh on Friday and he was at the heart of it with a dazzling display with the ball.

Wing – Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

You know what you’re going to get with the England winger.

Provide him service and he will do some damage.

He got that service on Friday against Widnes… he delivered.

Centre – Mark Percival (St Helens)

Have you seen that try?

Percival’s individual brilliance secured victory for Saints, but he scored before that and made a big contribution to them capturing the two points.

Centre – Brayden Williame (Catalans Dragons)

Williame may have been on the losing team, but he caused Wigan all sorts of problem with the ball throughout.

On his day, he’s a top talent.

Wing – Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

The England winger bagged a hat-trick for the Warriors to help them eventually dispatch of the Dragons.

He’s gone under the radar individually this year, but he’s had been a big asset on his return to the World Champions.

Stand-off – George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

The England halfback was impressive in Wigan’s win over Catalans.

With a top eight spot now secure, you have to think he is pivotal to their top four hopes.

Scrum-half – Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos)

The man is imperious.

Age doesn’t seem to hinder McGuire’s ability. He was on fire for Leeds against Salford, helping them earn victory.

Prop – Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

It has been a frustrating year for the Wire captain, but he put in a good display against his former club as the Wolves found their attacking groove.

He’ll be essential for them for the remainder of the year.

Hooker – Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos)

Signing of the season?

It’s hard to not make a case for him. He was superb again in Leeds’ latest win, scoring and helping them control the ruck.

Prop – Luke Thompson (St Helens)

A very understated player, but Thompson gets praise for his display in St Helens’ win over Hull.

In a scrappy game he came to the fore.

Second-row – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Bateman is gradually finding his form after a long lay-off, as proven by his inclusion in this team.

He tackled well and offloaded six times in Wigan’s win over Catalans.

Second-row – Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds Rhinos)

He told League Express this week he’d like to play next year.

Who’d argue with him after his latest display?

Loose-forward – Ryan Hinchcliffe (Huddersfield Giants)

Hinchcliffe has been a regular in our Team of the Week’s over the last two months.

Since his move to loose-forward has become permanent he has thrived, and the Giants are finally seeing the best of him.