TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 22

Fullback – Jamie Shaul (Hull FC)

The Hull fullback has been in great form recently, and although he was on the losing side, he still proved to be a thorn in Leeds’ side.

With almost 150 metres gained plus a couple of breaks, Shaul had a strong game. Defensively he came up with eight tackles at the back, missing none.

Wing – Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

McGillvary is so often the finisher, but on Friday he was the provider with assists for Lee Gaskell and Leroy Cudjoe.

He was a constant threat, made an astonishing 208 metres and one incredible break.

Centre – Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity)

Along with Mason Caton-Brown, Tupou helped Wakefield carve open Widnes’ right-edge defence with ease.

It was a strong performance from the centre, who got on the scoreboard too.

Centre – Mark Percival (St Helens)

One of the competition’s standout stars was at it again on Sunday.

He scored 22 points in this game, kicking nine goals and scoring one himself.

Wing – Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

Hall celebrated his 250th career try in style with a superb performance.

He produced an acrobatic finish to score and made a stack of metres with his strong returns.

Stand-off – Danny Brough (Huddersfield Giants)

Give Danny Brough territory and he will punish you.

Leigh understand that much better now after the Giants star kicked them to death.

Scrum-half – Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal leader was superb in Cas’ latest victory.

He was involved in all but one of their tries and produced a 40/20.

Prop – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

Fifita, at his best, is unstoppable.

Unfortunately for Widnes, he was at his best on Friday.

He’s proven to be an outstanding signing.

Hooker – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Clark was, as ever, a handful on Thursday as Warrington overcame Wigan.

The hooker was dangerous around the ruck and caused problems all evening.

Prop – Mitch Garbutt (Leeds Rhinos)

Garbutt helped Leeds win the forwards battle against Hull with some strong carries and defence.

An understated member of the Leeds team, but his importance has heightened following Keith Galloway’s injury.

Second-row – Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

What a return!

It took Currie no time at all to rediscover his undoubted talent after ten months out.

A simply outstanding talent.

Second-row – Weller Hauraki (Salford Red Devils)

Hauraki was on the losing team, but with 45 tackles and almost 80 metres made, the back-row deserves great credit for his display.

Loose-forward – Ryan Hinchcliffe (Huddersfield Giants)

Hinchcliffe has been in magnificent form recently, that continued in this game.

Since his move to loose-forward he has been superb and greatly benefitted the Giants’ cause.