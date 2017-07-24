TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 23

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers)

He said recently that he’s better now than he was when he won the Man of Steel.

On this evidence, who are we to argue?

Hardaker was outstanding and scored a length-of-the-field try.

Wing – Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

The England winger was on the losing side last week, but he still put in a strong performance for the Giants.

His former will help him nail down a spot in Wayne Bennett’s side for the World Cup.

Centre – Peta Hiku (Warrington Wolves)

Hiku produced his best performance for the Wolves since his arrival and scored his first try.

The former Penrith man looks set to be a very astute addition to the squad by Tony Smith.

Centre – Samisoni Langi (Leigh Centurions)

Langi has had a steady start to his Leigh career, but he put in his best game yet as Leigh trounced Salford.

He was a constant threat and inflicted damage on the Red Devils all evening.

Wing – Matty Russell (Warrington Wolves)

Russell made his return from a lengthy injury absence, but showed no signs of ring rust in this game.

He opened the scoring and was at his typically intense best.

Stand-off – George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

Williams put a young Leeds team to the sword with a clinical display.

In the second-half he cut them to shreds down the Wigan left-edge.

Scrum-half – Danny Richardson (St Helens)

He was simply magnificent.

Saints have high hopes for this youngster, and it’s easy to see why.

The sky is the limit.

Prop – Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

Taylor made more metres than any other Super League player this week.

He racked up 175 metres and really fronted up to the Giants.

An impressive performance.

Hooker – James Roby (St Helens)

Roby has had a quiet season, but his display against Wakefield was a delight.

He controlled the ruck and Wakefield had no answer.

Prop – Liam Watts (Hull FC)

Watts also took the game to Huddersfield with almost 140 metres made.

Impressively, he made 39 tackles too, which tells you just how much work he did overall.

Second-row – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Bateman has developed a taste for offloads recently. He made EIGHT against Leeds, who just couldn’t control him.

He was a thorn in Leeds’ side all evening and continues to impress.

Second-row – Lachlan Burr (Leigh Centurions)

Burr was the standout forward for Leigh in their win over Salford.

He was happy to do work with and without the ball and contributed greatly to them dominating.

Loose-forward – Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

Not a bad way to reintroduce yourself!

Ellis has been out for a while, but he was back to being totally influential for the Black and Whites in their win over Huddersfield.