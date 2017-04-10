TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round Eight

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Tony Gigot (Catalans Dragons)

Gigot wasted little time following his anti-doping ban as he put in a star performance against Leigh.

He showed just how much Catalans have missed him, and how good they could be if he stays in the team.

Wing – Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Johnstone was so good, that Denis Betts admitted after the game he has international qualities.

The winger was outstanding as he bagged his sixth try of the season.

Centre – Jake Webster (Castleford Tigers)

Webster’s fine form continued with a dominant display at Wigan.

His contract is up at the end of the year, but Cas must be keen to keep him on this evidence.

Centre – Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves)

Declan Patton got the headlines after Warrington’s victory over Leeds, but Atkins wasn’t too far behind.

He was outstanding and played a pivotal role in their success with two tries.

Wing – Adam Swift (St Helens)

Swift made a phenomenal 211 metres for Saints on Friday night.

He was rewarded with a try.

Stand-off – Rob Lui (Salford Red Devils)

Liu has rediscovered the form that made him a standout star at the start of last season.

He set up several tries and scored one himself.

Scrum-half – Declan Patton (Warrington Wolves)

Patton was outstanding for Warrington in their first win of the season.

A real prospect who needs time to develop.

Prop – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

Garry Schofield said consistency is key… Fifita isn’t doing too bad at the minute.

He put in yet another man of the match display against Widnes.

Hooker – Paul Aiton (Catalans Dragons)

The Dragons hooker was superb as Catalans returned to winning ways.

With him and Gigot in the team, they could prove to be a force yet.

Prop – Shannon Wakeman (Huddersfield Giants)

Wakeman put in his best performance following his arrival in England in Huddersfield’s draw with St Helens.

The Giants will be hopeful he can kick on from here.

Second-row – Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers)

The man is unstoppable!

He was incredible again in Castleford’s latest victory. Probably the league’s best player as it stands.

Second-row – Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford Tigers)

The big forward was outstanding for the Tigers along with his partner in crime mentioned above.

He scored to cap off a very impressive display. A signing of the season candidate?

Loose-forward – Joe Westerman (Warrington Wolves)

Westerman has been one of Warrington’s consistent performers this season.

He was on form against Leeds as he bust the Rhinos line six times and made over 100 metres.