TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round five

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback: Darnell Macintosh (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants youngster was making just his second appearance for the Giants, but he put in a superb performance that was capped with a first senior try.

The future is bright for this youngster.

Wing: Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

He might have been on the losing side against Leeds, but his two try effort was enough to impress everyone as Wakefield fell to defeat against Leeds Rhinos.

The winger continues to showcase his talents on a regular basis.

Centre: Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

Since returning to centre, Tuimavave has looked more like the player that impressed so much at the start of last season.

He was impressive again in Hull’s comfortable defeat of Widnes.

Centre: Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Watkins was on top form as the Rhinos produced a strong performance to defeat Wakefield.

His two try performance was an example of just how good the centre is when he’s on form.

Wing: Iain Thornley (Catalans Dragons)

Thornley was on the losing side this week, but he was still on top of his game as he continued to show how good a signing he could prove to be for the Dragons.

His try was one thing, but his overall display was encouraging for Catalans.

Stand-off: Theo Fages (St Helens)

The young Frenchman has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Saints.

It was he who proved to be the key for Saints in their victory back in his homeland, with a sensational assist for their winning try.

Scrum-half: Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants man played at halfback for the first time since joining Huddersfield, and he put in a great performance to help his side to a draw.

Prop: Mitch Garbutt (Leeds Rhinos)

The Aussie forward made a phenomenal 228 metres for Leeds, a quarter of the amount Wakefield made in the entire match!

Garbutt hasn’t been on top form recently, but his display against Wakefield was one of his best ever in Rhinos attire.

Hooker: Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos)

Speaking of which, Parcell also produced his best display in blue and amber in their latest victory.

James who?

Prop: Gareth Hock (Leigh Centurions)

Talk about rolling back the years!

Hock was absolutely phenomenal as Leigh picked up their biggest result yet as they defeated local rivals Warrington.

Some are now calling for him to get an England re-call!

Second-row: Joel Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)

Tomkins said recently he was keen to recapture his best form.

He certainly did that against Huddersfield as he was the driving force behind a Warriors pack missing key personnel in Sean O’Loughlin, John Bateman and Liam Farrell.

Second-row: Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils)

Big Ben was in sensational form against a Castleford side that has some of the best forwards in the competition so far.

But it was he who was unstoppable against the Tigers and played a massive part in their win.

Loose-forward: Danny Tickle (Leigh Centurions)

For a second week running, Tickle earns a spot in the team after another industrious display.

He’s quickly becoming a shrewd piece of business by Neil Jukes.