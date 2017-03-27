TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round Six

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Full-back – Scott Grix (Wakefield Trinity)

Since his arrival at the club, Grix has been in great form, and that continued in Wakefield’s victory over Leigh.

His try in the first-half came at an important time, but his composure late on was even more pivotal to their success.

Wing – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Eden moved to the top of Super League’s scoring charts with two scores in Cas’ win over Catalans.

With ten tries to his name already, Daryl Powell appears to have provided another coup on the recruitment front.

Centre – Kris Welham (Salford Red Devils)

He was perhaps the beneficiary of a fabulous display within the halves, but the centre looked like a star in Salford’s victory over Widnes.

His display was highlighted by his astounding finish for Salford’s fifth try, and his second of the match.

Centre – Mark Percival (St Helens)

The Saints man was described as ‘world class’ following his latest heroics.

It was hard to disagree on Friday as the England international put in an outstanding display as Saints rediscovered their attacking groove.

Wing – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

The young winger was on the losing team, but he once again displayed how much potential he has.

Another try keeps his tally for the year ticking over nicely.

Stand-off – Robert Lui (Salford Red Devils)

Following a pulsating start to life at Salford, Lui was quiet in the second-half of 2016.

However, he showed everyone what he is capable of against Widnes, with the stand-off being the biggest tormentor of the struggling Vikings.

Scrum-half – Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Sneyd played a pivotal role in Hull’s early onslaught at the DW Stadium.

He orchestrated a number of tries and kicked three goals to continue his fine form.

Prop – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

The big forward made the headlines for his post-match comments towards Garry Schofield, but the focus should be on his excellent performance that played a huge part in Wakefield picking up the win over Leigh.

He was the key Wakefield forward in their battle with Leigh and was at times too much for the Leigh pack.

Hooker – Kriss Brining (Salford Red Devils)

He was by no means the most high-profile signing of the off-season, but the young hooker is proving to be an excellent addition to Salford’s squad.

His speed around the ruck caused havoc in the Widnes ranks, and he instigated a number of his club’s tries.

Prop – Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

After a disappointing 2016, Cuthbertson has been back to his best this year.

This wasn’t his most flashy display, but with over 150 metres made and a stack of tackles, he ensured Leeds were always on top.

Second-row – Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers)

Simply put. He was unstoppable.

Castleford’s backs inevitably take credit, but Moors has arguably been the club’s best performer this year.

Second-row – Ukuma Ta’ai (Huddersfield Giants)

He was on the losing team, but Ta’ai was great for the Giants despite falling to defeat.

His carries, offloads and defensive work are so crucial to Huddersfield. When he’s off the field, they aren’t the same team.

Loose-forward – Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

The veteran Hull skipper was awesome against Wigan.

He led from the front during the first-half, and his performance was consistent in the second, unlike some of his team-mates.