TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 17

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Jake Mamo (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants have picked up since Mamo made his debut, and it is no coincidence.

The fullback has provided a spark that had so often been lacking previously.

He scored again in the win over Warrington, taking his tally to eight tries in just seven games.

Wing – Tom Davies (Wigan Warriors)

He was on the losing team, but Davies impressed on the wing for the Warriors, making four clean breaks and making 117 metres.

The youngster is the latest star to be unearthed from the club’s academy and will add to an already competitive backline.

Centre – Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield have a number of unsung heroes in their team. This man is definitely one of them.

Lyne scored another two tries and played a huge role in their latest, and perhaps most impressive victory of the season.

Centre – Jordan Turner (Huddersfield Giants)

It was a debut to remember for Turner as he scored one and set up a few more in the Giants’ victory over Warrington.

Turner had only arrived in the country a few days earlier after completing his return to Super League from Australia.

He wasted little time and put on a great display.

Wing – Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield Trinity)

Caton-Brown has shown flashes of brilliant throughout the year.

But this was one of his greatest performances in a Wakefield shirt as his hat-trick helped him haunt his former club.

You’ll struggle to find a quicker player in the competition, too.

Stand-off – Aaron Heremaia (Widnes Vikings)

Heremaia isn’t a halfback by trade, but you wouldn’t have known if you’d watched him in Widnes’ victory over Catalans.

He combined superbly with Rangi Chase to help Widnes move off the bottom of the league and pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Scrum-half – Rangi Chase (Widnes Vikings)

If Widnes fans didn’t know how good this guy is, they do now.

After a somewhat slow start to his Vikings career, Chase was at his best as he cut open the Dragons, seemingly at will.

Chase’s talent is undoubted, now he has to prove it on a consistent basis.

Prop – Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils)

If ever there was a player who didn’t deserve to be on the losing team, this was it.

The Wales international produced another fantastic display in his fine season and provided Salford with a lot of their go-forward.

Hooker – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Daryl Powell said in the week he was the stand-out hooker in Super League.

Who are we to question that after this performance?

McShane’s crusade towards a ticket for the World Cup continued with another brilliant display to help Cas to another victory.

Prop – Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

Cuthbertson’s performances have been noted on several occasions this year, and his latest display against Leigh was typically dominant.

After an underwhelming 2016 both personally and collectively from a Leeds perspective, Cuthbertson has made up for lost time this year.

Second-row – Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers)

A late inclusion into Cas’ squad, it had no impact on McMeeken’s performance as he was a potent threat on the edges.

The England international continues to impress, and more evidently, he is still improving.

Second-row – Mark Minichiello (Hull FC)

The veteran forward marked his new contract in style with a strong display against Wigan.

Despite his age, Minichiello continues to prove he has plenty more to give to the Black and Whites.

Loose-forward – Ryan Hinchcliffe (Huddersfield Giants)

Hinchcliffe provided one of his best performances in claret and gold in Huddersfield’s hammering of Warrington.

The former Melbourne man contributed to several tries and was a handful throughout the contest.