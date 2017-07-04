TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round 21

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

The rapid rise of this 17-year-old star continued on Thursday as he put in a superb display against St Helens.

In what was just his fourth game, Walker looked confident, assured and skilful.

He has a very bright future ahead of him.

Wing – Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield speedster bagged a try for Trinity, but it was his contributions elsewhere that were pivotal in their win over Warrington.

He made almost 150 metres for Chris Chester’s side and carried them away from their own line on several occasions when the forwards needed a rest.

Centre – Benjamin Jullien (Warrington Wolves)

Jullien impressed in Warrington’s defeat.

Defensively, he got through a stack of work for the Wolves and carried the ball in well against men much bigger than him.

He didn’t deserve to be on the losing team.

Centre – Justin Horo (Catalans Dragons)

The former Manly star showed everyone what the Dragons have been missing on his return.

He was a threat throughout the match and was rewarded with a try.

Wing – Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

The England winger has moved back to the wing after a spell in the centres to make up for a string of injuries, and he was at his best in this game.

He scored the final two tries to seal victory for the Warriors.

Stand-off – Ben Reynolds (Leigh Centurions)

To put it simply, Reynolds didn’t deserve to be on the losing team.

He helped put Leigh in a commanding position with an influential display.

Ultimately, the Centurions couldn’t hang on, but it didn’t result in his performance being ignored.

Scrum-half – Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

Gale was instrumental in Castleford’s win over Hull FC.

The England halfback scored 16 points and kicked superbly to restrain Hull.

Prop – Tony Clubb (Wigan Warriors)

Talk about making up for lost time!

Clubb ended a two-month spell on the sidelines with a dominant performance.

The fact he returned from a kidney operation so soon – he was due out for the season – was miraculous. His level of performance was even more hard to believe.

Hooker – Kyle Wood (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield’s forwards got on top of Warrington on Saturday, and this guy made full use of hit.

He was a real livewire for Trinity and charged them up-field from the play-the-ball.

Wood scored a crucial try too.

Prop – Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

Taylor put in a mammoth effort on Friday, making over 161 metres for the Black and Whites.

That’s some going for any forward.

Second-row – Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford Red Devils)

At times, you just have to accept he’s unplayable.

His latest display was one of these days. He rattled his way through the Huddersfield defence.

One of the standout stars in the comp this year.

Second-row – Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils)

Big Ben’s fellow back-row Josh Jones was excellent too.

Huddersfield couldn’t cope with his size and strength either and he had plenty of success.

Loose-forward: Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

Cuthbertson has become something of an unsung hero.

But this year his workload has evidently improved, as vindicated with his return of 154 metres made in their game with St Helens.

He also provided eight offloads… which isn’t bad going either!