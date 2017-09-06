TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week: Round 4, Super 8s

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback: Sam Tomkins (Wigan)

Is the England international back to his best at just the right time? He was phenomenal during Wigan’s win over St Helens on Friday night – and with all the talk surrounding his opposite number, Tomkins showed why he’s still one of the best in the business.

Wing: Tom Briscoe (Leeds)

It’s been a tough year on occasions for Briscoe – but recently, he’s slowly started to return to his best. Briscoe even earned the praise of his coach, Brian McDermott, for his performance during last Thursday’s win against Hull FC.

Centre: Oliver Gildart (Wigan)

Whether it’s England or Italy, Gildart will surely be on show at this year’s World Cup – and his performances may be starting to catch the eye of Wayne Bennett given another impressive showing last Friday.

Centre: Jake Webster (Castleford)

So often one of Castleford’s real unsung heroes, Webster has been in impressive form this year. Last Friday was no different, playing a crucial role as the Tigers continued their winning run with victory over Huddersfield.

Wing: Bill Tupou (Wakefield)

Tupou has shown himself to be comfortable at both wing and centre this year – and it’s in the former of those two where he stood out last weekend, excelling on the wing as Wakefield breezed past Salford Red Devils.

Stand-off: Jacob Miller (Wakefield)

Should Wakefield make the top-four, then Jacob Miller will have almost certainly played a huge part. Once again, he was in great nick on Friday night as Trinity remained in pole position for a play-off place.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale (Castleford)

Consistently a member of this team, Gale features again after another strong display during the league leaders’ win against Huddersfield last Friday.

Prop: Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield)

His coach called for him to be in the Super League Dream Team this year – and with performances like the one on Friday night, it’s hard to argue with him.

Hooker: Tyler Randell (Wakefield)

What a debut! Wakefield’s two-try hero made an instant impact among Trinity fans on Friday night – will his arrival coincide with a first-ever Super League top-four finish for Chris Chester’s side?

Prop: Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds)

The Leeds forward was once again in great form for the Rhinos on Thursday, this time as they all-but secured second spot in Super League with victory over Hull.

Second row: Alex Foster (Castleford)

The former London and Bradford back-rower is one of the real success stories of 2017 – and he continues to catch the eye in a Castleford shirt as the season rolls on.

Second row: John Bateman (Wigan)

Like so many of Wigan’s key men, John Bateman is coming into form at the perfect time. He was all-action and defensively superb during the Warriors’ win over St Helens on Friday night.

Loose-forward: Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan)

Wigan’s talismanic captain was in imperious form last Friday as the Warriors kept their top-four hopes alive.