TotalRL’s Super League Team of the Week – Round Twelve

Fullback: Niall Evalds (Salford)

The youngster returned to the Salford side in real style on Sunday afternoon, replacing Gareth O’Brien and doing a great job as the Red Devils’ impressive start to the season continued with victory against Widnes.

Wing: Mason Caton-Brown (Wakefield)

The former London and Salford winger was in magnificent form, scoring a wonderful hat-trick during the win against Catalans – including a flying finish for his third.

Centre: Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Connor continues to settle into life in a Hull shirt superbly well, and he has made one of the centre spots his own under Lee Radford now after another great display on Friday against Warrington. Speaking of Hull outside backs..

Centre: Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

..Fonua was at his destructive best for Hull on Friday, with Warrington coach Tony Smith openly admitting he was the difference between the two sides at the KCOM Stadium. Sure, he’s on the wing at the moment, but we’ve slotted him in here.

Wing: Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield)

It was a welcome return to form for McGillvary ahead of jetting off to Sydney to play for England this weekend. He was magnificent for Huddersfield as they picked up a huge win against Leeds Rhinos.

Stand-off: Robert Lui (Salford)

The maverick Salford half-back has played a key role in Salford’s renaissance this season – and he was again influential on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils saw off Widnes to move back into the top four.

Scrum-half: Luke Gale (Castleford)

Gale was very much back to his best at the weekend, impressing as Castleford hammered Wigan to cement their position at the top of Super League. He will be a big miss on Thursday night.

Prop: Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Like Gale, Walmsley was another England inclusion who found his best form just in time for the trip to Sydney this weekend. The Saints were too good for Leigh – and Walmsley laid the platform in impressive fashion.

Hooker: Paul McShane (Castleford)

The hooker has been one of Castleford’s best players so far in 2017, and he was in great form again on Saturday night as Cas breezed past Wigan to stay top of Super League.

Prop: Craig Huby (Wakefield)

Huby has looked good during his first few months as a Wakefield player, and he was in great form again on Sunday as Trinity beat Catalans to remain clear of Super League’s bottom four.

Second-row: Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford)

The towering forward continues to get better and better in a Red Devils shirt. Yet again the weekend he was wonderful; Salford fans will be delighted he’s tied down long-term at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Second-row: Mike McMeeken (Castleford)

He may well make his England debut this weekend – and McMeeken is in great shape to do so if selected.

Loose forward: Zeb Taia (St Helens)

Taia is slowly adjusting to life in a St Helens shirt – and if they are to get their season back on track, you suspect the former Catalans man will be crucial to turning around their fortunes.