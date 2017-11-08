TotalRL’s Team of the World Cup – Round 2

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand)

The fullback has been in great form recently and he continued in the Kiwis’ heavy win over Scotland.

He’s back to somewhere near the form that got him nominated for the 2016 Golden Boot.

Wing – Garry Lo (Papua New Guinea)

Castleford fans must have been giddy when their new winger scored one of the best tries of the tournament.

Seemingly stuck with the ball on the left touchline, the speedster somehow managed to work his way through a sea of Ireland defenders to score.

Centre – Akulia Uate (Fiji)

Quite simply, Wales didn’t find a way to stop the centre.

One run saw him bump off almost half the Wales team before passing for a try.

Centre – Michael Jennings (Tonga)

The World Cup’s leading scorer added his fourth and fifth tries as he bagged a brace against Samoa.

This followed a hat-trick against Scotland. Not bad going!

Wing – Suliasi Vunivalu (Fiji)

Another hat-trick hero at the World Cup, Vunivalu wreaked havoc in the Wales defence at the weekend.

His three tries were a fine reward for a strong performance.

Stand-off – Jarryd Hayne (Fiji)

He’s officially the leading scorer in World Cup history, and for that alone he deserves great acclaim.

His try against Wales put him on 14 and has further added to his legend.

Scrum-half – Mafoa’aeata Hingano (Tonga)

He’s not the most experienced player at the World Cup, but he controlled the game against Samoa with a cool head and created several tries.

A good talent.

Prop – Junior Paulo (Samoa)

He may have been on the losing side, but Paulo played his heart out and really took it to the Tongans.

He’ll be keen to carry that form into the game with Scotland.

Hooker – Joey Tramontana (Italy)

Tramontana may well be the most obscure person in this team, but he’s fully deserving of his inclusion.

The Canterbury player was excellent, scoring twice and creating several others.

Prop – Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Tonga)

He made more metres than any other player in round 2, carrying for a superb 206 metres.

A phenomenal player in arguably the best pack going at the World Cup.

Second-row – Wade Graham (Australia)

Four tries for anyone is good going, but a second-rower? Outstanding.

France couldn’t handle him, and the Kangaroo is quickly establishing himself as one of the world’s best back-rowers.

Second-row – Manu Ma’u (Tonga)

He scored the winning try that caused pandemonium in the stands, and the Parramatta ace was thoroughly deserving of that honour after a superb display.

He made 29 tackles and ran for 122 metres.

Loose-forward – Tui Kamikamica (Fiji)

Another Fijian in the side, Kamikamica is included for averaging almost 10 metres per carry against Wales.

He took the ball forward 14 times and made 132 metres.