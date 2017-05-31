TotalRL’s Team of the Round: Bank Holiday Monday edition

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback: Gareth O’Brien (Salford)

Salford’s Million Pound Man remains in superb form this year; and he was crucial in helping the Red Devils keep in touch with league leaders Castleford after their thumping win over Warrington on Monday afternoon. An outside bet for Man of Steel, perhaps?

Wing: Ryan Ince (Widnes)

It has been quite the start to life in the first-team for Ryan Ince at Widnes. He’s scored in his last three appearances for the Vikings: including two tries on Monday as Widnes picked up only their third win of the season after beating high-flying Leeds to keep their top eight hopes alive.

Centre: Niall Evalds (Salford)

Okay, Evalds technically played on the wing on Monday – but we’ve a lot of try-scoring backs to fit in this week! Since Justin Carney left for Hull KR, Evalds’ impact has been huge on Salford. He got another three tries on Monday as his partnership with Junior Sa’u tore Warrington apart.

Centre: Michael Shenton (Castleford)

They do say a winger is only as good as his centre – so Michael Shenton surely has to take some of the credit for Greg Eden’s four hat-tricks in as many games! Some of the assists from Shenton have been magnificent – and he is most certainly in the frame for a spot in the World Cup with England this autumn.

Wing: Greg Eden (Castleford)

How could we leave Super League’s top try-scorer out? And what else is there to say except this: four games, thirteen tries. Wow.

Stand-off: Todd Carney (Salford)

It’s fair to say Todd Carney hasn’t quite lived up to the hype since coming to Super League. However, on Monday he produced one of his best performances to date; with no Michael Dobson in the Salford side, Carney stepped up to the plate and produced a real leader’s performance to help the Red Devils hammer Warrington.

Scrum-half: Liam Finn (Wakefield)

Wakefield’s resurgence shows no sign of slowing down – and neither does the form of scrum-half Liam Finn. While there are many players putting themselves in the shop window for a World Cup slot with England, Mark Aston will be mightily encouraged watching Ireland international Finn playing as well as he is doing at the moment.

Prop: Sam Moa (Catalans)

The former Hull and Sydney man was a towering influence on Monday evening as the Dragons picked up their first win since the departure of Laurent Frayssinous. Ironically, it was against Moa’s former club, Hull – but there were no divided loyalties from the big prop, who was superb throughout.

Hooker: Lloyd White (Widnes)

Widnes’ fortunes were always going to improve with Lloyd White back in the side – and the Wales international was superb in helping the Vikings pick up their third victory of the season on Monday afternoon when they stunned Leeds.

Prop: Anthony England (Wakefield)

Wakefield’s big inclusion in the pack was new signing Adam Walker – but fellow prop Anthony England was immense as Trinity overturned a 20-0 deficit to beat Wigan at the DW Stadium. He has been going well for Wakefield all year: this was another example of that form.

Second row: Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford)

Here’s a question: which dynamic back-rower from the league’s top two is better? It feels harsh to try and split Jesse Sene-Lefao and Ben Murdoch-Masila right now, in truth. The former was again incredible for Castleford on Monday, scoring two tries of his own and proving a constant nuisance during the win against Leigh. And speaking of ‘Big Ben’..

Second row: Ben Murdoch-Masila (Salford)

..there’s no way we could have left this man out of the team of the Bank Holiday fixtures. Murdoch-Masila continues to get better and better – and few would argue with him pushing for a spot in the Super League Dream Team as things stand.

Loose-forward: Danny Kirmond (Wakefield)

Wakefield’s captain goes under the radar at times given the performances of those elsewhere wearing a Trinity shirt – but his influence on the side remains absolutely colossal.