TotalRL’s Team of the Week: Super 8s, Round 6

Fullback: Ben Barba (St Helens)

The mercurial NRL superstar retains his place in our team for a second consecutive week – and last Friday against Huddersfield, Barba was simply sensational.

Wing: Tom Briscoe (Leeds)

Like Leeds, Tom Briscoe’s form is hitting an impressive level at just the right time. The winger was in impressive form during last weekend’s win against Salford.

Centre: Jake Webster (Castleford)

It’s an all-Castleford lockout in the centre spots this week, starting with the evergreen Webster, who is still showing arguably the form of his career at the age of 33.

Centre: Michael Shenton (Castleford)

And Webster is joined in the centres by the Castleford captain, Michael Shenton – who scored maximum points in the Albert Goldthorpe rankings this week after a sublime display against Wigan.

Wing: Mahe Fonua (Hull FC)

What a huge miss Fonua is going to be for Hull when he heads home at the end of the season. He was instrumental in FC’s win against Wakefield last Thursday, grabbing a huge try in the process.

Stand-off: Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

He was England’s number one last autumn – but it seems that Lomax is beginning to find his feet at stand-off after an impressive display for St Helens against Huddersfield.

Scrum-half: Jake Trueman (Castlef0rd)

How could the man of the moment have been possibly left out? One Super League start, three tries and a place in our team of the week as a result for Jake Trueman.

Prop: Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

As the deadline for England’s World Cup squad approaches, big Alex Walmsley seems to be getting better and better. He’s clearly taken to fatherhood well!

Hooker: Rob Burrow (Leeds)

Burrow – and Leeds captain Danny McGuire – produced evergreen displays for Leeds last Friday as they beat Salford to look in impressive shape as the play-offs approach.

Prop: Grant Millington (Castleford)

He’s arguably one of Castleford’s most underrated players – and Millington’s influence was huge for the Tigers once again on Sunday as they ground out an impressive win at Wigan.

Second row: Danny Kirmond (Wakefield)

The Wakefield captain may have been on the losing side last weekend, but he was impressive as Trinity put up a courageous effort at Hull to leave their top-four hopes dangling by a thread.

Second row: Mark Minichiello (Hull FC)

Whether it was his efforts to prevent Liam Finn from kicking a drop goal not once, but twice, or his all-round defensive heroics, Minichiello is well worth his place in this week’s team.

Loose-forward: Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

And Minichiello is joined by the Hull captain, Gareth Ellis – who scored a late, late try to keep FC’s top-four hopes well on track.