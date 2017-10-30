TotalRL’s World Cup Team of Round 1

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – David Mead (Papua New Guinea)



The Brisbane Broncos fullback etched his name in PNG history with a hat-trick of tries in their first ever World Cup game on home soil.

He is crucial to their World Cup hopes, and on this evidence, he’s ready to shine.

Wing – Jermaine McGillvary (England)



McGillvary has been on the international scene for a while now, but this was his breakout moment.

The Huddersfield flier was outstanding in defence and carried the ball for almost 200 metres against the world’s best.

Centre – Michael Jennings (Tonga)



The second member of this team to score a hat-trick, the Parramatta ace was just too good for the Scots on Sunday.

Not often mentioned in the build-up to the World Cup, he really is some asset.

Centre – Nene MacDonald (Papua New Guinea)



The centre absolutely destroyed Wales.

The St George Illawarra Dragons ace looked to toy with the Welsh and ended up scoring too. A dominant display.

Wing – Liam Kay (Ireland)



The Toronto Wolfpack’s free-scoring winger took his domestic form onto the international stage.

An excellent performance saw him score twice and make 128 metres.

Stand-off – Mitchell Moses (Lebanon)



It was a toss-up between Moses and New Zealand ace Kodi Nikorima.

But Moses gets the nod for providing the game-breaking moment that ensured Lebanon got their first ever World Cup win, producing a dazzling individual effort four minutes from time.

Scrum-half – Liam Finn (Ireland)



There is no stopping the Wakefield halfback.

Finn’s career is remarkable. The older he gets, the better he becomes. He proved that on the international stage.

Prop – David Klemmer (Australia)



Klemmer really took it to England in the opening game of the tournament and caused the English pack more problems than any of his teammates.

He made an impressive 169 metres and didn’t miss a tackle.

Hooker – Micky McIlorum (Ireland)



The Wigan ace earned rave reviews for his performance as he cut open The Azzurri.

It was a fine display from a man who has had a frustrating few years through injury.

Prop – James Graham (England)



James Graham was at his typically gutsy best against the Aussies.

An impressive 136 metres were made alongside a staggering 40 tackles.

Incredible stats.

Second-row – Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (Ireland)



Only Josh Dugan and Jermaine McGillvary made more metres than LMS, who clocked in having ran for 190 metres.

He was rewarded with a late try too, one he thoroughly deserved.

Second-row – Rhyse Martin (Papua New Guniea)



The Canterbury back-row was a dominant force in the PNG pack that completely overawed Wales.

He made two clean breaks and was involved in several tries.

Loose-forward – Jason Taumalolo (Tonga)



The guy is a freak.

His switch of allegiance has caused controversy, but it didn’t faze the man himself as he made 167 metres, offloaded three times and scored a try.

The world’s best forward right now.