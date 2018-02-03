Toulouse defeat Swinton in France

TOULOUSE scored five tries in the final 15 minutes to seal a 46-14 win and end Swinton’s hopes of opening-day Championship success in the South of France.

Chris Hankinson kicked penalty goals either side of half-time to reduce the home lead to 20-14, but the visitors were unable to force a third try.

And a 65th-minute score by Stan Robin proved the catalyst for a late Toulouse points spree.

The home side drew first blood with an interception try by William Barthau, to which the influential Mark Kheirallah added the first of five conversions from nine attempts.

Tony Maurel went over after nine minutes to make it 10-0, and after Swinton’s Josh Barlow spilled the ball as he surged for the line, Rhys Curran scored Toulouse’s third, which Kheirallah improved.

Kyle Shelford pounced on Danny Ansell’s kick through to get Swinton’s first try – Hankinson converted – then Mike Butt took advantage of clever build-up play by Ansell and Hankinson.

Toulouse’s Paul Marcon crossed after 36 minutes, but when Conor Taylor was taken out, Hankinson landed a two-pointer to reduce their lead to 20-12 at half-time.

A high shot on Josh Barlow allowed Hankinson to cut the deficit by another two points, but that proved to be Swinton’s final score of the match.

After Robin gave his side vital breathing space, Maurel, Gavin Marguerite, Bastien Ader and Kheirallah all scored tries while Kheirallah added three more conversions.

Toulouse: Kheirallah, Marcon, Ader, Marguerite, Maurel, Barthau, Robin, Puech, Marion, Canet, Curran, Mika, Bentley. Subs: Kriouache, Planas, Hepi, Sangare.

Tries: Barthau, Maurel (2), Curran, Marcon, Robin, Marguerite, Ader, Kheirallah.

Goals: Kheirallah (5).

Swinton: Fell, Butt, Hankinson, Tyson, Worthington, Ansell, J Hansen, Bracek, H Hansen, Shelford, Lloyd, Sarsfield, Barlow. Subs: Davies, Partington, Worrall, Taylor.

Tries: Shelford, Butt.

Goals: Hankinson (1)

Penalty goals: Hankinson (2).

