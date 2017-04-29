Toulouse east past Bulls

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toulouse Olympique kept their 100% home league record going with a comprehensive 60-4 victory over Bradford Bulls.

The French side cut the gap on table-toppers Hull Kingston Rovers to just two points as a Kuni Minga hat-trick helped them run in 12 tries, leaving Bradford trailing zero points.

Johnathon Ford, Gavin Marguerite and Paul Marcon went over to put the French full-timers into the ascendancy within the opening quarter.

James Davies brought Bradford onto the scoreboard in the 25th minute but the hosts responded with two more tries through Rhys Curran and Bastian Ader to give themselves a 24-4 half time lead.

Minga went over five minutes into the second half as Toulouse began the second 40 how they ended the previous one, before Ader touched down for his brace.

Stan Robin continued the rout before Minga added two more tries to complete his hat-trick and make it 10 tries for Toulouse, with Tony Maurel’s conversion bringing them up to a half century.

Curran added his second late on and Bastien Canet made it a 12-try victory for the ever-impressive Toulouse.

Toulouse: 2 Tony Maurel, 5 Kuni Minga, 3 Bastien Ader, 21 Gavin Marguerite, 20 Paul Marcon, 6 Johnathon Ford, 7 Stan Robin, 13 Andrew Bentley, 12 Rhys Curran, 11 Sebastien Planas, 8 Clement Boyer, 24 Anthony Marion, 10 Bastien Canet; Subs: 9 Kane Bentley, 16 Tyla Hepi, 17 Kalausa Leha, 26 Constantine Mike

Tries: Ford, Marguerite, Marcon, Curran 2, Ader 2, Minga 3, Robin, Canet. Goals: Maurel 6

Bradford: 3 James Mendeika, 4 Ross Oakes, 6 Leon Pryce, 8 Liam Kirk, 15 Jon Magrin, 16 Kevin Larroyer, 18 Omari Caro, 19 Johnny Campbell, 24 Brandon Pickersgill, 30 Sam Hallas, 33 Scott Moore, 35 Evan Hodgson, 36 James Davies; Subs: 36 Matthew Storton, 2 Ethan Ryan, 21 Brandan Wilkinson, 25 Keenen Tomlinson

Tries: Davies.

