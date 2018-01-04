Toulouse land World Cup forward for 2018

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toulouse Olympique have completed the signing of USA international Eddy Pettybourne.

The 29-year-old has become the Championship club’s latest big-name signing ahead of the upcoming campaign, following World Cup winner Sam Rapira’s arrival at the club.

Pettybourne was strongly linked with a move to Widnes but has arrived in France to link up with Sylvain Houles’ side.

👍 Eddy PETTYBOURNE, la dernière recrue du #TOXIII, vient juste d’arriver à @aeroport_tls 🛬 Bienvenue à @TlseMetropole Eddy ! 🇬🇧 Look who’s just landed in Toulouse ! Welcome @Pettybourne52 ! pic.twitter.com/QdNPmRjZvz — Toulouse Olympique (@TOXIII) January 4, 2018

His arrival will help fill the void of Rapira, who will miss the start of the upcoming season with a wrist ligament injury.

Toulouse finished fifth in the Championship last season but have laid out big aspirations to compete at the top of the league this season alongside the likes of Leigh and Toronto.