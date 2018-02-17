Toulouse run up 50 points against Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles suffered a nine-try beating today by Toulouse Olympique at the State Ernest Argelès in Blagnac, despite going six points ahead with a try from Cory Aston converted by Oscar Thomas after eight minutes.

In a tight first half, Toulouse fought back with two unconverted tries by Paul Marcon and Mourad Kriouache, with the latter giving them the lead on 29 minutes.

But there was little indication of the hurricane that would strike the Eagles in the second half, with Toulouse scoring seven more tries, all of them converted by Kheirallah.

Constantine Mika opened the second-half scoring on 43 minutes, while further tries were added from Sangare (2), Robin, Barthau (2) and Kheirallah to complete a miserable afternoon for the Eagles.

