Toulouse sign World Cup winner Rapira

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toulouse Olympique have made a major statement ahead of the 2018 season by completing the signing of World Cup winner Sam Rapira.

The 30-year-old’s departure from Huddersfield was confirmed on Tuesday and he will leave the club following two years in Super league with the Giants.

A World Cup winner with New Zealand, Rapira spent the entirety of his NRL days with the New Zealand Warriors before his move to Huddersfield in 2016.

He will make the move to the Championship next term in what is a major coup for Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles and the club.

“I’m really excited about this new experience,” Rapira said.

“I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all the members of Toulouse Olympique. I have heard only good things about this club and the city in general. I can not wait to get to Toulouse.”