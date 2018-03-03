Toulouse too strong for Rochdale

Toulouse Olympique scored ten tries today at the State Ernest Argeles as they overwhelmed Rochdale Hornets 54-6 to move to the top of the Betfred Championship on points difference over London Broncos.

Toulouse scored six first-half tries, leading 34-6 at the interval, and added four more in the second half to run out convincing winners.

They scored tries by William Barthau (2, 34), Bastien Ader (17), Tony Maurel (23), Paul Marcon (30, 61), Constantin Mika (38), Mark Kriouache (54) and Bastien Canet (57, 74), with Mark Kheirallah converting seven of their tries.

Rochdale’s only response was a try from Dec Gregory in the 20th minute, converted by Warrington dual-registration player Harvey Livett.

