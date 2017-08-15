Toulouse target top two finish in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Toulouse Olympique president Bernard Sarrazain believes the club can push for a top two finish in the Championship next season.

The French club missed out on the Qualifiers on the final day of the regular Championship season and are now ending the year competing in the Championship Shield.

However, in an interview with the club website, Sarrazain admitted the club has already turned their attentions to 2018.

Speaking to the club website, Sarrazain said: “The consequences of not making the middle eight are first of all sporting.

“If we had been in the top four, we would have played the three other best Championship clubs and four Super League teams, a league that we wish to integrate into very soon.

“We would have been able to measure up to these clubs and inevitably make significant progress by playing very high-level matches.

“And two Super League teams would have to come to Blagnac, where we could have offered a great show to our supporters, and attracted new spectators.

“Finally, the last consequence is of course financial – besides those games where we could have brought more people to Blagnac, the financial allowances allocated next season by the RFL, calculated according to the ranking this season, will obviously be less.

“We regret the outcome of this first phase, but we still learn the lessons.

“Of course we discussed this with the sports team and it was obvious to us that the still limited depth of our team was the main reason for our non-qualification.

“We are therefore already actively recruiting new players, of very high quality, for 2018.

“As for the objectives, the main will of course be the top four at the end of the first phase.

“And, depending on how things are going, it could be that it turns into top two. We saw this season that the team was largely capable.

“In conclusion, this fifth place is still a good thing for a promoted team.”