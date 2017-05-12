Toulouse’s Ford ruled out for three months

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 12, 2017 12:08

Toulouse Olympique’s top four hopes have suffered a huge blow after halfback Johnathon Ford was ruled out for three months with a ruptured pectoral.

The 27-year-old will be operated on today after picking up the injury during the Cook Islands’ match with Papua New Guinea last Saturday.

He returned to France this week, with tests showing the extent of the injury.

As a result, the French side may be without the influential star for the remainder of the Championship campaign as they go in search of a place in the top four.

Toulouse are currently third in the Championship, level on points with both London and Halifax.

But Sylvain Houles’ side has struggled without the playmaker this season. During his nine appearances this season, Toulouse have been defeat just once, however they have lost four of the five games he has not featured in.

