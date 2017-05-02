Transfer market set to explode as clubs free to talk to players

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 2, 2017 16:42

Transfer market set to explode as clubs free to talk to players

Business is about to pick up, so to speak.

As of the beginning of May, players who are out of contract at the end of the current season are free to speak to rival clubs about the possibility of moving teams for 2018.

Agents up and down the country are set to have their phones go wild with phone calls and expressions of interest about their player.

This year a number of lucrative stars are understood to be on the open market, including England full-back Jonny Lomax and Catalans number one Tony Gigot, while the likes of Danny McGuire and Gareth Ellis are also understood to be still deciding on their next move with their contracts expiring.

Players can sign a pre-contract agreements, the first step towards joining a new club.

Expect movements to begin in the next number of weeks, and you can be sure we’ll be the first to report it.

