Trinity beat Hull again

Wakefield Trinity proved themselves too strong once again tonight at the KCOM Stadium, defeating their hosts Hull FC 13-31 after having beaten them 72-10 three weeks earlier.

Trinity took control in the second half after the sides were level 7-7 at the interval.

Hull’s defeat conclusively ends their challenge for the Super League title, but Wakefield still have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Jordan Abdull, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea, Danny Washbrook, Jordan Lane, Sika Manu; Subs: Brad Fash, Chris Green, Jack Downs, Lewis Bienek

Tries: Taylor, Shaul Goals: Sneyd 2; Field Goal: Sneyd

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Ben Jones-Bishop, Bill Tupou, Reece Lyne, Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller, Ryan Hampshire, David Fifita, Tyler Randell, Anthony England, Matty Ashurst, Justin Horo, Chris Annakin; Subs: Craig Huby, Pauli Pauli, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona.

Tries: Huby, Tupou, Pauli, Johnstone Goals: Hampshire 7; Field Goal: Miller

