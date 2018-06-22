Trinity chasing Kopczak

Wakefield Trinity are back in the market for Salford Red Devils prop Craig Kopczak.

Trinity are eager to sign the former Wales captain and are hoping to secure his signature in the near future.

However, Salford remain defiant in their stance that they will not sell players, despite endless speculation linking some of their top performers with moves away from the club.

It isn’t the first time Wakefield have been linked with the former Bradford and Huddersfield prop, with reports first surfacing during the off-season.

Salford head coach Ian Watson has emphatically dismissed the possibility of the 31-year-old leaving the A J Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils’ financial struggles have been well documented for several months, and despite their insistence that they don’t need to sell players, several Super League clubs think otherwise.

Any deal would likely come at a cost for Wakefield. Kopczak signed a new three-year contract last season, and the Red Devils would command a fee.

Salford have already cashed in on two of their star players in the last 12 months, with Gareth O’Brien and Ben Murdoch-Masila being sold to Toronto and Warrington respectively for deals worth in excess of £100,000.