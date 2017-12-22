Trinity confirm decision to stay at Belle Vue for 2018

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity will continue to play their Super League matches in 2018 at their historic home Belle Vue, according to a statement on the Trinity website.

It follows the news that Wakefield Council have met with the owner of Belle Vue, businessman Manni Hussain, the owner of the 88M Property Group, to move forward the proposal for a new Community Stadium on the site.

As a result of this discussion, a meeting then took place on Monday this week between Hussain and Michael Carter, the owner of Wakefield Trinity.

“Following a positive meeting between 88M Property Group, and Wakefield Trinity, both parties have agreed to re-engage to drive forward proposals for a new Community Stadium at Belle Vue, to be delivered in 2020,” said the Trinity statement.

“Both parties are said to be committed to delivering quickly a scheme that works for all, and one that will bring much needed community facilities to the district.

“On the back of this, agreement has been reached for Wakefield Trinity to remain at Belle Vue for the 2018 playing season.”

Carter confirmed that the meeting had ironed out some difficulties and that his earlier threat to pursue legal action against the Council has now been withdrawn.

“The meeting was very positive,” he said.

“It cleared up some of the previous misunderstandings and explained some of the details behind the whole scheme, which the club now understands more fully. The club remain committed to seeing the Community Stadium come to fruition whilst safeguarding the long term future of the club. The club would like to thank both the 88M Group and the Council for this meeting. We now accept that there is no basis for any legal action against the Council and will work diligently alongside both parties to take this forward.”

Mann Hussain commented, “The meeting was extremely positive and cleared up any misunderstandings regarding the entire structure of the deal. I feel now this is a major step towards a new fantastic Community Stadium for the citizens of Wakefield, to be delivered in 2020 and securing Wakefield Trinity to remain at Belle Vue in 2018 and whilst the stadium is being constructed later in the year.”

You will be able to read more on this story in the next issue of League Express, which is published on Monday 1st January, and will go online on the evening of Sunday 31st December.