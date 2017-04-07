Trinity repel Viking invasion

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity were too strong for Widnes Vikings at the Beaumont Legal Stadium on Friday night, coasting to a comfortable 30-4 victory to consolidate their place in the top eight.

Wakefield took an early lead when Bill Tupou scored the first try after two minutes from a flat pass by Liam Finn. Sam Williams misses the conversion and was unable to convert any of Wakefield’s three first-half tries.

But that didn’t worry Trinity winger Tom Johnstone, who scored a try in the corner after great hands from Scott Grix and Finn.

Widnes replied on 20 minutes through winger Corey Thompson, who touched down Tom Gilmore’s kick in the corner, although Gilmore couldn’t convert.

Wakefield extended their lead to eight points with a try from Hull FC loanee Dean Hadley, who touched down when Johnstone collected a bomb and offloaded superbly for a 12-4 interval lead.

In the second half Wakefield added three tries from Grix, Hadley and Craig Huby, with Liam Finn adding three goals for a victory that sees them move into fifth place in the Super League table.

Wakefield: Scott Grix, Ben Jones-Bishop, Joe Arundel, Bill Tupou, Tom Johnstone, Sam Williams, Liam Finn, Mitch Allgood, Kyle Wood, David Fifita, Matty Ashurst, Danny Kirmond, Tinirau Arons; Subs: Jacob Miller, Craig Huby, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst

Widnes: Rhys Hanbury; Corey Thompson, Chris Bridge, Charly Runciman, Tom Armstrong; Danny Craven, Tom Gilmore; Chapelhow, Johnstone, Gil Dudson, Tom Olbison, Matt Whitley, Chris Houston. Subs: Joe Mellor, Alex Gerrard, Manase Manuokafoa, Ted Chapelhow

A full match report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express