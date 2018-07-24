Trip to the north east, rather than Warrington, scheduled for the Saints

Oldham St Anne’s will visit Gateshead Storm rather than Woolston Rovers on Saturday (28 July) in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Third Division.
The switch has been made so that Anne’s will not have to travel to the north east in mid-week, or on the day of the Challenge Cup Final.
A new date has been set of Saturday 8 September for the Rovers-Saints clash.
Woolston, meanwhile, host Latchford Albion on Wednesday 1 August (7.30pm) in the semi-final of the Stuart Middleton Foundation Warrington Cup, with a tilt with Crosfields at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Wednesday 22 August the prize for the winner.
This week’s fixtures in the NCL are:
Wednesday 25 July 2018
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Crosfields
Saturday 28 July 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull
DIVISION ONE
Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs
DIVISION TWO
Drighlington v West Bowling
Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Millom
Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s
Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic