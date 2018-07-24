Trip to the north east, rather than Warrington, scheduled for the Saints

Oldham St Anne’s will visit Gateshead Storm rather than Woolston Rovers on Saturday (28 July) in the Kingstone Press National Conference League’s Third Division.

The switch has been made so that Anne’s will not have to travel to the north east in mid-week, or on the day of the Challenge Cup Final.

A new date has been set of Saturday 8 September for the Rovers-Saints clash.

Woolston, meanwhile, host Latchford Albion on Wednesday 1 August (7.30pm) in the semi-final of the Stuart Middleton Foundation Warrington Cup, with a tilt with Crosfields at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Wednesday 22 August the prize for the winner.

This week’s fixtures in the NCL are:

Wednesday 25 July 2018

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Crosfields

Saturday 28 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Wath Brow Hornets (TV)

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull

DIVISION ONE

Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs

DIVISION TWO

Drighlington v West Bowling

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Millom

Eastmoor Dragons v Salford City Roosters

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s

Waterhead Warriors v Dewsbury Celtic