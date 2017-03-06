Triple injury blow for Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Shaun Wane has confirmed that wingers Joe Burgess and Lewis Tierney are both expected to miss the next four to six weeks of action.

The two wingers were forced from the field in the club’s 20-0 defeat of Leigh last week, and Wane has confirmed that the duo are set for spells on the sideline.

Burgess has started the season in fine form and has registered six tries in his first four games since returning from the NRL, while Tierney has scored one try in his first four appearances of the season.

The news is a significant blow to Wane, who is already without first-choice winger Dom Manfredi for the season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Wane also revealed that prop Ryan Sutton will miss a few weeks with an eye injury, and he will join John Bateman and Oliver Gildart on the sidelines as they remain unavailable for selection.