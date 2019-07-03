Trueman and Walker miss out while Martin could debut for Rhinos

Castleford Tigers will be without Jake Trueman for their clash with Leeds Rhinos on Friday, Trueman’s first absence of the year, after the standoff picked up a concussion injury in the Tigers’ win over London.

Tuoyo Egodo is also ruled out due to concussion with both Greg Eden and Mitch Clark stepping into the 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos could hand a debut to new singing Rhyse Martin.

Martin joined the Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs last week and is joined by Ashton Golding in the squad who has replaced Jack Walker. Wellington Albert makes way for Martin’s inclusion.

Tigers: Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Watts

Rhinos: T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin