Trueman signs new long-term deal with Castleford

Jake Trueman has signed a new three-year deal with Castleford.

The 19-year-old, who set Super League alight as he scored a hat-trick against Wigan in his first senior start, will stay with the Tigers until the end of the 2020 season.

He joined the Tigers from Bradford following their financial troubles and has made a major impression during his maiden years with the League Leaders’ Shield winners.

“I’m very happy to have the next three years sorted out here at Castleford. I believe that this is the club that I will develop the most at. I’m looking to play as many games as I can in 2018 as I look to put pressure on the two starting halves.”