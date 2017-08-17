Tupou signs long-term deal at Wakefield

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield centre Bill Tupou has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 27-year old centre joined the club in 2015 and has made 45 appearances for the club, scoring 15 tries.

Tupou, a former Canberra Raiders ace, has enjoyed a superb season under Chris Chester, becoming a prominent threat on Wakefield’s left edge.

He has now agreed to remain with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

“I am very happy to have signed a new deal,” he said.

“Myself and my partner are very happy here in Wakefield. I am excited to stay here at the club, it has been a great two years, the boys and coaching staff are always in high spirits and are there for me so I am looking forward to the next three years.”

Chris Chester said added: “I am pleased that we have been able to secure the services of Bill Tupou for a further three years. He has had an outstanding season adding some great depth to the squad. I look forward to see him grow as a player and working alongside him in the future.”