Turkey U21’s stand tall in their country’s debut international

Turkey Rugby League successfully staged the country’s debut Rugby League international, when their U21s went down 26-4 to Serbia, at the Ataturk Sport stadium in Istanbul.

The visitors raced into a 20-0 lead at half time, with outstanding Vladimir Milutinovic scoring all but four of their points, posting four tries and three goals. Luka Raskovic wnt over for their other touchdown.

The young Turks were superb in the second period, especially Selim Agirbas who scored their only try, on the hour, to much celebration.

“This is a major moment in Turkish rugby league,” said TRLA president Gurol Yildiz. “Playing our first-ever international match against an experienced Serbian team, our boys stood tall. I’m very proud of every player and our coaching staff. As we continue to build rugby league in Turkey, we look forward to playing more international matches.”

Slobodan Manak, the Serbian Rugby League Federation general secretary noted: “On behalf of the Serbian RLF I thank the Turkish RL for hosting us and it was a great pleasure to help them make history. The core of our team will play at the U19s European Championship in Belgrade from 4th to 12th August 2018, and this was great test for them in the build-up.”