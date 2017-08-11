Turner insists play-off dream is not impossible for Huddersfield ahead of Wigan trip

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield centre Jordan Turner has insisted the club can still make the play-offs this season – but admits tonight’s clash with Wigan has all the feel of a huge semi-final for the Giants.

Following an impressive run of form in recent months, the Giants find themselves sitting just four points behind fourth-placed St Helens with six games remaining.

And while Turner admits tonight’s game with the reigning champions will go a long way to determining whether they can stay in the race for Old Trafford, he says it is a goal that is not yet beyond the Giants.

He said: “It’s a must-win for both teams. We’re on the same points and chasing down the top four and it’s almost like a semi-final in itself.

“I know from playing in big games in the past that it’s the type of game that can bring the best out of people, including myself. The challenge of going to Wigan and having to get one over a great side is a big one but it’s an exciting one.

“If one result would have been different last week, people may have stood up and taken notice of us then. They’re not at the minute for obvious reasons but if we win a couple more then everything seriously changes, doesn’t it.”

Turner did, however, admit that for the Giants to stand a chance, they will potentially have to win all their remaining games – making tonight’s clash against the reigning champions vital.

He said: “We’re going to have to win every game but there’s every chance it can happen with the way that the Super 8s works and the way the league has been over recent years.

“Everyone is really competitive and there are some teams in the top four now who’d have been nowhere near it before. There’s two spots there, there’s six teams competing for them and it’s great. We’ve got a lot of faith in each other and we know it’s going to be difficult – but we don’t think it’s impossible.”

And following a frustrating start to his time as a Huddersfield player, Turner is eyeing up a big finish to the year for both himself and his new club.

He said: “I’ve never had a season like this in my life, where it’s been so up and down. I didn’t play at the start of the year then got a long-term injury and it’s all been very new to me but I’m back now and I want to finish the season as well as I can and help the Giants force their way into the top four and the play-off places.”