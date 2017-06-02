Turner puts hand up to make Huddersfield debut.. days after joining the Giants

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

He has only been back in England since Tuesday night: but Jordan Turner is raring to go in a Huddersfield Giants shirt – with the club’s new signing determined to feature against Warrington this weekend.

Turner has returned to Super League following an indifferent spell with NRL side Canberra, whom he only joined at the end of last season.

However, despite suffering an injury during the end of his time in the NRL, Turner told TotalRL he is fit and ready for this weekend should he be called upon: and he can’t wait to get started.

“I’m ready to go, without a doubt,” he told TotalRL.

“I had a sternum issue for a few weeks but as most people know, you’ve just got to get through it. It’s not concerning me; I’ll be good to go for the weekend and I just can’t wait to pull that shirt on for the first time.”

Turner has also revealed just how quick the move to Huddersfield, with whom he has signed until the end of the 2020 season, actually came about – and why the Giants was the right move for him.

He said: “I’m really excited about being a part of Huddersfield for a number of years. It’s something that suits my personality and suits the way I am. I’m excited to be part of this squad; it’s a great squad and there’s players in there I rate very highly indeed.

“It was as you see it; it happened within the space of a week or so. I obviously got the offer and had to make a massive decisions over whether to ask Canberra to release me, which didn’t actually take too long to decide. Family was weighing heavily on my heart and to be a part of a club like Huddersfield for as long as I am was huge for me.”

Giants coach Rick Stone also hinted that Turner should be in line to play this weekend. “We’ve been working a little bit about getting a strike centre and hopefully he can help us in that regard,” he said.

“I think he’s in the frame. He’s got to come through a couple of training sessions but he came through a medical okay and we’re hopeful we can get him to the post come Sunday.”

Stone also confirmed Danny Brough will return to the side following a two-match suspension.