Turner returns for Huddersfield

Jordan Turner has been recalled to the Huddersfield Giants squad to face Hull Kingston Rovers.

The centre missed the club’s victory over Widnes through injury but has been named in Rick Stone’s 19-man squad for the visit of the Robins.

He replaces Michael Lawrence in the squad in Huddersfield’s only change.

Meanwhile, James Donaldson is set for his first game for Hull KR in a year after replacing Danny Tickle in their 19-man squad.

Donaldson made his comeback for York on Sunday, scoring in their victory over Oldham.

Huddersfield squad to face Hull KR: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Kruise Leeming, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Thomas Minns, Andrew Heffernan, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Nick Scruton, Mose Masoe, Maurice Blair, James Greenwood, Ben Kavanagh, James Donaldson, Chris Clarkson, George Lawler, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Jordan Walne, Justin Carney.