Twelve amateur hopefuls join the pros in Challenge Cup draw

THE draw for the third round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup will be made this evening (Tuesday 13 February), and the fourteen Betfred League 1 sides will join the dozen surviving grassroots teams in proceedings.

The amateur teams that have progressed through the opening stages are Askam, Batley Boys, British Army, Distington, Featherstone Lions, Hunslet Club Parkside, Kells, Millom, Myton Warriors, Normanton Knights, Oulton Raiders, Pilkington Recs.

They will be joined in the open draw by professional outfits Bradford Bulls, Coventry, Doncaster, Hemel Stags, Hunslet, Keighley, London Skolars, Newcastle, North Wales Crusaders, Oldham, West Wales Raiders, Whitehaven, Workington Town and York City Knights.

The event, which will be screened live on the BBC Sport website from 7.00pm, will be conducted by England and St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Salford Red Devils hooker Kriss Brining.