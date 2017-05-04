Twitter goes into meltdown following England squad reveal

Matthew Shaw
England’s team to face Samoa was revealed last week, and social media was NOT happy.

Wayne Bennett’s selection raised eyebrows as he left out Alex Walmsley and Scott Taylor, with the Australian duo of Chris McQueen and Chris Heighington selected ahead of them, while Saints’ Mark Percival was the other exclusion with Zak Hardaker selected at centre and Stefan Ratchford at fullback.

In some cases, there was a clear sense of outrage among supporters, and a lot of the unrest was aimed directly at Bennett himself. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Some expressed sympathy for the omitted trio.

Others were keen to pick out the positives. League Express reporter Gareth Walker saved praise for the selection of Mike McMeeken.

