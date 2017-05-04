Twitter goes into meltdown following England squad reveal

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England’s team to face Samoa was revealed last week, and social media was NOT happy.

Wayne Bennett’s selection raised eyebrows as he left out Alex Walmsley and Scott Taylor, with the Australian duo of Chris McQueen and Chris Heighington selected ahead of them, while Saints’ Mark Percival was the other exclusion with Zak Hardaker selected at centre and Stefan Ratchford at fullback.

In some cases, there was a clear sense of outrage among supporters, and a lot of the unrest was aimed directly at Bennett himself. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Wayne Bennett supposedly being the best coach in the world is nothing more than a mythical concept. That @England_RL team is a disgrace. — Johnny Gordon (@JohnnyGordon6) May 4, 2017

So @ScottTagTaylor has flown round the world for nothing? Bennett killing my interest in international rugby league. Good work @TheRFL — talkSPORTDrive (@talkSPORTDrive) May 4, 2017

@England_RL @RLSamoa The form FB playing centre, invisible man at 6, and 2 Aussies on bench. Thankyou Wayne Bennett — Chaz Kirkwood (@TedBill) May 4, 2017

Some expressed sympathy for the omitted trio.

@England_RL @RLSamoa getting rid of one of the best centres to put a full-back in his place?? where is your logic at??? — tasha🌻 (@tashsearyxo) May 4, 2017

@England_RL @RLSamoa Ridiculous team selection. Bet saints are loving losing 2 players for no reason. Percy been best centre but can’t get a game is crazy!!! — Adam (@agill1987) May 4, 2017

Others were keen to pick out the positives. League Express reporter Gareth Walker saved praise for the selection of Mike McMeeken.