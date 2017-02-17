TWITTER REACTS: Josh Jones’ controversial penalty call against Huddersfield

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Earlier this week, one of our team wrote a column (Seen it yet? If not, it’s here) detailing how the one rule he’d like to see changed this season is the highly-controversial incident which sees dummy-halves throw the ball at a defender to try and gain a penalty.

More often than not, it works too – as we saw on Thursday night. However, Josh Jones’ incident when he threw the ball at Danny Brough forwards only to get a penalty from James Child sent Twitter into meltdown somewhat. Here’s how the social media community reacted!

First of all, here’s the incident itself:

Bradford captain Leon Pryce wasn’t impressed:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 RL wins again! What the hell was that? Throw the ball forward at a player on the floor and get a penalty. What am I watching — Leon Pryce (@leonpryce6) February 16, 2017

Nor were some other rugby league fans and players:

I can’t believe I’ve just witnessed a professional referee penalising Brough for having a ball thrown forward at him. — Alex Tyrer Graham (@AlexG6) February 16, 2017

😂😂😂 what ?? Penalties ??Change this rule please #SLHudSal — William Barthau (@wilkow66) February 16, 2017

I have to agree with Broughy there, that was “Bull****” ..! #SLHudSal — Jamie Langley (@JamieLangley13) February 16, 2017

Or our own Aaron Bower, who wrote said column earlier in the week:

The pass from the hooker actually went forward for crying out loud! And he wins a penalty! Embarrassing. — Aaron Bower (@AaronBower) February 16, 2017

@The18thManUK if he’s in the way I understand the rule. But that’s just laughable! Another @TheRFL cock up — Matty Hearn (@mattyhearn21) February 16, 2017

RULES FOR SL ’17: #6. Any player foind on the floor within 5 yards of the play the ball is now legally playing dodgeball. Deal with it. — OffBeat RL (@BizarreRl) February 16, 2017

But even Ian Watson had to admit afterwards that he wasn’t a fan, according to another of our team, Gareth Walker..