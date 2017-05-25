Twitter Reacts – How social media reacted to Ben Barba’s arrival at St Helens
Ben Barba signed for St Helens yesterday, and everyone went nuts.
The man known as ‘X-Factor’ signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, and it didn’t take fans too long to express their excitement at the arrival of the former Dally M Medal winner.
The signing of the former Cronulla ace, who played a pivotal role in the Sharks’ title-winning campaign, went down a treat with the Saints faithful.
BEN BARBA SIGNS UNTIL 2019!!! ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE SIGNING!!!! 👍👍👍👍👍
— RedVee.Net (@RedVeeDotNet) May 24, 2017
Don't care what anyone says I'm looking forward to seeing @BenBarba03 in the Super League even if it's not for my team!
— Tom (@TomNurden12) May 24, 2017
Still hard to believe that Ben Barba will be playing rugby at Saints an absolute world class player who will light up SL #BenBarba
— Paul Bradbury (@sevvybrad) May 24, 2017
Ben Barba is a fantastic signing. Shone in the NRL and is still only 27!!!
If he keeps out of trouble we have an absolute star!
— Alex Yoxall (@theyox2511) May 24, 2017
As if I'm going to get to watch #benbarba play rugby every week for the next 2 years at least for @Saints1890 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
— garry baldwin (@garrybaldwinjnr) May 24, 2017
Some of Rugby League’s journalists also revealed their delight at the arrival of the 27-year-old.
League Express reporters were among those pleased with his arrival.
As a neutral (in top flight at least…) Ben Barba's arrival in SL is great coup for competition. Genuine star quality, a bums-on-seats man
— Gareth Walker (@garethwalker) May 24, 2017
Ben Barba to Saints is done. Deal until the end of 2019 season. Game-changing signing from the club
— Aaron Bower (@AaronBower) May 24, 2017
St Helens have, for me, just signed the most exciting player in rugby league. A genuine, world class superstar of the game.
— Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) May 24, 2017
Even some Saints players couldn’t contain their excitement about the news, including Kyle Amor.
Getting to play rugby with Ben Barba #decent 👍
— Kyle Amor (@kylejamor87) May 24, 2017