Twitter Reacts – How social media reacted to Ben Barba’s arrival at St Helens

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 25, 2017 12:41

Twitter Reacts – How social media reacted to Ben Barba’s arrival at St Helens

Ben Barba signed for St Helens yesterday, and everyone went nuts.

The man known as ‘X-Factor’ signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, and it didn’t take fans too long to express their excitement at the arrival of the former Dally M Medal winner.

The signing of the former Cronulla ace, who played a pivotal role in the Sharks’ title-winning campaign, went down a treat with the Saints faithful.

Some of Rugby League’s journalists also revealed their delight at the arrival of the 27-year-old.

League Express reporters were among those pleased with his arrival.

Even some Saints players couldn’t contain their excitement about the news, including Kyle Amor.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 25, 2017 12:41

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions