Twitter reacts to Castleford’s annihilation of Leeds

It’s fair to say both Castleford and Leeds fans will remember Thursday evening’s match for a long, long time.

The Tigers were absolutely mesmeric. They carved open Leeds time and time again as the onlooking Leeds faithful could barely believe what they were witnessing.

Castleford’s demolition job of the Rhinos was a clear indicator that the power balance in West Yorkshire is changing, and it is Classy Cas who are heading to the top.

As you might expect, Twitter was in meltdown as the procession of tries took place at The Jungle. Here are some of the best.

Sky Sports man Rod Studd was appreciative of the Tigers’ exuberant style of play. He wasn’t alone.

Panache. Flair. Class. Fun. A throwback to a bygone era. Rugby League should thank Daryl Powell and the Castleford Tigers. — Rod Studd (@Rod_Studd) March 2, 2017

Watching Castleford got us like… pic.twitter.com/rSWjo0ADTr — League Express (@leagueexpress) March 2, 2017

What a night. Outstanding. Absolutely brilliant from start to finish. One of the best performances I’ve ever seen. #COYF #ClassyCas — Josh Cheetham (@JoshCheetham91) March 2, 2017

Not much to really say about that, just absolutely outstanding, in every single department. Massive win in more ways than one. #COYF — Ross Williams (@RossWilliams_) March 2, 2017

One supporter summed up their mood with an outstanding gif of renowned UFC fighter Connor McGregor… doing his best Luke Gale impression!

Meanwhile, we were on hand to make sure every Castleford fan will always have one way of remembering a truly magical night for the club.

We’ll leave you with this @CTRLFC fans.. it’s been a night to remember down at The Jungle pic.twitter.com/bxY8q9NiFM — League Express (@leagueexpress) March 2, 2017

As for Cas’ counterparts, as you might expect, the mood was not quite as high among Leeds supporters.

For as outstanding as Castleford were, the Rhinos were abysmal, and this was one step too far for a section of the Leeds support.

Schooled by a fitter, faster, stronger team with ideas, energy and flare. We looked unfit and devoid of any coaching. @leedsrhinos #SLCasLee — Adam Wells (@mr_gotgotneed) March 3, 2017

Been getting progressively worse for some time but tonight’s abject display has to be the nadir of the McDermott era at Leeds. #SLCasLee — James Thomas (@jbt_racing) March 2, 2017

@leedsrhinos golden generation too old the kids are not ready yet! Paying the price for not buying quality and a leader!! Clueless! — phil (@philharriman) March 3, 2017

The saddest thing is Leeds fans who understand the state of play expected this tonight. Never mind sacking him, he should resign #SLCasLee — Mike Holmes (@maverickrhino) March 2, 2017



