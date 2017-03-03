Twitter reacts to Castleford’s annihilation of Leeds

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 3, 2017 10:44

Twitter reacts to Castleford’s annihilation of Leeds

It’s fair to say both Castleford and Leeds fans will remember Thursday evening’s match for a long, long time.

The Tigers were absolutely mesmeric. They carved open Leeds time and time again as the onlooking Leeds faithful could barely believe what they were witnessing.

Castleford’s demolition job of the Rhinos was a clear indicator that the power balance in West Yorkshire is changing, and it is Classy Cas who are heading to the top.

As you might expect, Twitter was in meltdown as the procession of tries took place at The Jungle. Here are some of the best.

Sky Sports man Rod Studd was appreciative of the Tigers’ exuberant style of play. He wasn’t alone.

One supporter summed up their mood with an outstanding gif of renowned UFC fighter Connor McGregor… doing his best Luke Gale impression!

Meanwhile, we were on hand to make sure every Castleford fan will always have one way of remembering a truly magical night for the club.

As for Cas’ counterparts, as you might expect, the mood was not quite as high among Leeds supporters.

For as outstanding as Castleford were, the Rhinos were abysmal, and this was one step too far for a section of the Leeds support.


Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 3, 2017 10:44

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions