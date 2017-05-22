‘Two Bobs’ not interested in Hunslet job

Rob Roberts insists that he does not want to take the Hunslet head coaching role on a permanent basis, despite leading the club to an impressive victory over Workington Town.

Hunslet started life after former head coach James Coyle with a morale-boosting 30-22 victory over Workington Town, a win that moved them up to fifth in League 1.

Coyle departed after just eight months in charge at the club, with officials now in search of a new head coach.

TotalRL understands that the club has received around six applications so far, however one of those is not from Roberts, who confirmed that he was not interested in taking the job.

“I’m not looking for the job,” said Roberts, “I’m just happy to help out.”

“We’d talked about this being a difficult game during the week,” said Clark. “It’s often that way when there’s a change of coach. We’ll have to regroup from this.”

