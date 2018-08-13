Two players charged by the RFL

Dom Crosby and Luke Thompson are set for suspensions after being charged by the RFL.
Leeds forward Crosby is set for a two-match ban after receiving two separate charges following the Rhinos’ win over Toulouse. Crosby has been pulled up for a high tackle and use of the forearm/elbow. Both incidents have been categorised as Grade B.
Meanwhile, Thompson has also received a Grade B charge for other contrary behaviour, meaning he will miss the club’s game with Wakefield on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, the following players all received cautions but will not face suspensions.
Anthony Mullally (Leeds) – Raising knees in Tackle
Richie Myler (Leeds) – Tripping
Chris Centrone (Toulouse) – Tripping
Shane Grady (Halifax) – Kicking out
Steve Tyrer (Halifax) – Dangerous Contact
Pauli Pauli (Wakefield) – Raising knees in a tackle
Danny Tickle (Hull KR) – Dangerous Contact