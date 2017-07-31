Two players charged following Challenge Cup fixtures

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Powell and Lama Tasi have been charged by the RFL following incidents in Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Salford.

Wigan hooker Powell has been handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge following a tackle on Tasi in the 28th minute.

Meanwhile, Tasi has been cited for a Grade B strikes with shoulder charge following a tackle that left Wigan prop Taslima Tautai injured.

Powell has an early guilty plea, however Red Devils prop Tasi does not and will have his case heard on Tuesday.