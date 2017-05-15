Two players charged by the RFL

Two players charged by the RFL

Leeds Rhinos forward Keith Galloway and Warrington’s Ashton Sims have been charged following incidents in the Challenge Cup.

Galloway has been charged for a Grade A high tackle that resulted in him being sin binned during Leeds’ victory over Barrow.

Meanwhile, Sims has been cited for standing on Patrick Ah Van in Warrington’s win over Widnes. The incident warranted a Grade B charge from the Match Review Panel.

