Two players charged by the RFL

Ben Westwood and Junior Sa’u have been charged by the RFL following incidents in last week’s Betfred Super League fixtures.

Westwood has been charged for a Grade D dangerous throw following a tackle during Warrington’s victory over Leigh Centurions.

The veteran forward has been cited for a tackle on Leigh’s Danny Tickle and could be suspended for a maximum of five matches when his case is heard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sa’u has received a Grade B high tackle charge following a tackle that knocked out Leeds centre Kallum Watkins.

The Red Devils ace was sin-binned for the incident but could now be suspended too. Watkins will miss Leeds’ pivotal game with Hull FC due to concussion protocols.