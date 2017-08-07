Two players charged by the RFL
Halifax’s Ryan Boyle and Featherstone’s James Lockwood have both been charged by the RFL.
The pair have both been cited for Grade B offences and are likely to serve short suspensions despite having early guilty pleas available.
Fax forward Boyle has been handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge after a ‘chicken-wing’ tackle on Hull Kingston Rovers debutant Mose Masoe, which looks set to put the Robins forward on the sidelines.
Boyle, a former Castleford forward, apologised for the tackle on Twitter after receiving criticism from Hull Kingston Rovers fans.
There was no intent or malice intended I came from behind &was trying to get infront, I certainly didn't want to injure a fellow player. 1/2
— Ryan Boyle (@boylebags19) August 7, 2017
I hope Mose is ok and good luck to Hull Kr for the rest of the competition 👍🏻
— Ryan Boyle (@boylebags19) August 7, 2017
Meanwhile, Featherstone’s Lockwood has been charged for tripping.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum