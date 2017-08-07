Two players charged by the RFL

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw August 7, 2017 16:34

Two players charged by the RFL

Halifax’s Ryan Boyle and Featherstone’s James Lockwood have both been charged by the RFL.

The pair have both been cited for Grade B offences and are likely to serve short suspensions despite having early guilty pleas available.

Fax forward Boyle has been handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge after a ‘chicken-wing’ tackle on Hull Kingston Rovers debutant Mose Masoe, which looks set to put the Robins forward on the sidelines.

Boyle, a former Castleford forward, apologised for the tackle on Twitter after receiving criticism from Hull Kingston Rovers fans.

Meanwhile, Featherstone’s Lockwood has been charged for tripping.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw August 7, 2017 16:34

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad