Two players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Justin Carney is facing a potential three-match ban after being chargede for making contact with a match official.

The Salford winger was cited for an incident in the club’s Betfred Super League victory over Huddersfield on Thursday, in which he came into contact with referee James Child during the first-half of the match.

The Australian does not have his early guilty plea available, and he will serve a suspension if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ Jamie Jones-Buchanan could miss one game after being cited for a Grade A dangerous contact offence.

Like Carney, the back-row doesn’t have his early guilty plea available and will be suspended if found guilty of the offence which occurred in Leeds’ victory over Leigh.